Carál Ní Chuilín says DUP MLA a disgrace after claiming he accused her of being sectarian

Image caption Carál Ní Chuilín was being questioned by members of the Culture, Arts and Leisure committee

The Culture Minister Carál Ní Chuilín has told a DUP MLA he is a disgrace after claiming he accused her of being sectarian.

During a fractious Stormont committee hearing, Gordon Dunne said she had not funded events in many unionist areas.

The exchange happened as the minister was facing questions about cuts to her budget and allegations surrounding funding for the Féile an Phobail festival in west Belfast.

Mr Dunne denied her allegation.

During questioning by members of the culture, arts and leisure committee, the Sinn Féin minister defended her department's distribution of a cultural fund which was set up two years ago.

Unionists have demanded answers after it emerged the bulk of the money was spent on projects in north and west Belfast.

The exchange happened after the minister was accused of prioritising the Belfast area for funding.

She replied by listing a series of projects which had been given money in south Armagh, Newry and Newcastle.

But Mr Dunne said: "You didn't touch on many unionists areas there I noticed, or is that obviously a minister's priority as to where funding goes."

Image caption Mr Dunne denied the claim of sectarianism made by the minister

Ms Ní Chuilín replied: "I think that's a complete disgrace. I think that's an absolute disgrace that you've accused me of being sectarian."

In response, Mr Dunne said: "No I didn't."

The minister also clashed with the committee's DUP chairman Nelson McCausland telling him if she could put words in his mouth he might have more manners.

He accused her of demeaning herself.

At the end of the hearing, Ms Ní Chuilín, an MLA for North Belfast, added that claims she was siphoning off funds was "disgraceful".