Antrim Area Hospital: Unison says paediatric nurses will strike on 19 November

Image caption The nurses are based at Antrim Area Hospital

Unison has said the 30 paediatric nurses based at Antrim Area Hospital will go on strike on 19 November if the Northern Health Trust does not make changes to its staffing arrangements.

It stems from a dispute over the rotation of nurses from the paediatric ward to the emergency department.

Unison has called on the trust's chief executive Dr Tony Stevens to intervene in the row.

The trust said it had tried to resolve the issue to prevent industrial action.

It said it was "committed to working in partnership with our trade union colleagues".

"The trust is proposing the provision of paediatric nurses in emergency department to continually improve the care provided to children attending," the trust said.

"The basis and rationale for this change is to improve and enhance the safety and quality of services to children.

"The proposals have been clinically assessed and the director of nursing is satisfied that any risks have been considered and mitigation put in place to address concerns.

"A robust process of engagement and consultation has been ongoing since January 15 including a pilot and indeed improvements to the proposals have been made as a result of ongoing dialogue."

Stephanie Greenwood of Unison said nurses were concerned about staffing levels and also had a number of issues around training.

"They are fully supportive of the concept of a paediatric unit within the A & E department but one that must be resourced properly and staffed properly."