Stormont talks: Theresa Villiers believes NI deal can be done but warns of obstacles
Northern Ireland Secretary Theresa Villiers believes a political deal can be done at Stormont next week.
However, she warned that there are still significant obstacles to be overcome.
Ms Villiers was speaking to BBC NI's The View programme amid speculation that agreement between the DUP and Sinn Féin may be imminent.
She said there was a degree of hope because of the commitment of the parties to get an agreement.
"I think it is possible that we could have a deal next week," she said.
"I am realistic about the state of the talks.
"As I have said I think that the gap between the parties on some key issues has been closing but there are some difficult problems still to be resolved."
The story of Stormont's crisis
- Stormont's political upheaval was sparked by allegations that Provisional IRA members were involved in the murder of Kevin McGuigan Sr
- The row erupted after a senior Sinn Féin member was arrested as part of the inquiry into Mr McGuigan Sr's death. He was later released without charge
- Northern Ireland First Minister Peter Robinson stepped aside after the arrest and all but one of his DUP ministers operated a policy of rolling resignations
- An independent assessment of paramilitary activity in Northern Ireland found the Provisional IRA's 'army council' still exists, but has a "wholly political focus"
- The first minister and his DUP colleagues resumed their posts as talks continue
