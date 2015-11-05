Stormont talks: Theresa Villiers believes NI deal can be done but warns of obstacles

Image caption Theresa Villiers was speaking to BBC Northern Ireland's The View programme

Northern Ireland Secretary Theresa Villiers believes a political deal can be done at Stormont next week.

However, she warned that there are still significant obstacles to be overcome.

Ms Villiers was speaking to BBC NI's The View programme amid speculation that agreement between the DUP and Sinn Féin may be imminent.

She said there was a degree of hope because of the commitment of the parties to get an agreement.

"I think it is possible that we could have a deal next week," she said.

"I am realistic about the state of the talks.

"As I have said I think that the gap between the parties on some key issues has been closing but there are some difficult problems still to be resolved."

