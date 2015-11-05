BBC Northern Ireland claims five Royal Television Society NI awards

Image caption Spotlight reporter Jennifer O'Leary (left) with Maíria Cahill

BBC Northern Ireland has claimed five awards at the inaugural Royal Television Society Northern Ireland Programme Awards.

Programmes commissioned by or broadcast on BBC Northern Ireland which were successful included Spotlight, Road, On The Air, Brave New World - New Zealand and Line of Duty.

The awards were presented at The Mac in Belfast.

Peter Johnston, Director BBC NI, said he was delighted at the achievement.

"Our audiences get fantastic value out of our local content so it's great to see so many of these programmes - across so many categories - recognised here at the first RTS Northern Ireland Programme Awards," he added.

"I'm delighted that Spotlight won, as well Road, On The Air, Brave New World New Zealand and Line Of Duty."

The BBC Northern Ireland winners were:

On The Air by Flickerpix in the Comedy and Entertainment category

Brave New World - New Zealand by DoubleBand Films in the Factual Series category

Road by DoubleBand Films in the Single Documentary category

BBC Northern Ireland's Spotlight: A Woman Alone with the IRA, an investigation in the Current Affairs category

Line Of Duty, commissioned by BBC NI & produced by World Productions for BBC Two in the drama category.

Spotlight: A Woman Alone With The IRA investigated the republican movement's handling of sexual abuse allegations against a suspected IRA member.

Maíria Cahill waived her right to anonymity to tell how the republican movement responded to her allegations.

The programme was broadcast in October 2014 and won Scoop of the Year at the Royal Television Society journalism awards in London in February of this year.