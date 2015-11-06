Maghaberry Prison: 'Stop making excuses' for UK's dangerous jail

Image caption Her Majesty's Chief Inspector of Prisons in England and Wales, Nick Hardwick, said many English jails also house people convicted of terrorist-related offences

An inspector who branded Northern Ireland's high security jail as the UK's "most dangerous" prison has said it cannot be excused as a special case.

Her Majesty's Chief Inspector of Prisons in England and Wales, Nick Hardwick, said Maghaberry Prison faced the same threats as many other jails.

Paramilitary inmates and men convicted of serious, non-terrorist offences are housed at the County Antrim jail.

Mr Hardwick said many English jails also house terrorism convicts.

He visited Maghaberry Prison in May and as a result of what he witnessed, he jointly compiled one of the most critical inspection reports of any prison in the UK.

Image caption Maghaberry Prison in County Antrim houses Paramilitary inmates and men convicted of serious, non-terrorist offences

Speaking to the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme a day after the report was published, Mr Hardwick said he did not accept the Northern Ireland jail was a "special case" due to paramilitary threats against its staff.

"The bulk of the prisoners on the ordinary wings in Maghaberry are identical in their circumstances as the sort of prisoners you would find in England," he said.

"Serious threats have been made, life-threatening threats have been made to prison officers in England too.

"Prisons hold a mixture of people with mental health, substance abuse problems - similar in Maghaberry to England - and a smaller number of very dangerous men, similar as in England."

Three years ago, Maghaberry Prison officer David Black was shot dead by dissident republican paramiltaries as he drove to work on M1 motorway in County Armagh.

He was the first prison officer to be murdered in Northern Ireland in almost 20 years.

When specifically asked about ongoing paramilitary threats to Maghaberry Prison staff, Mr Hardwick said: "I think people should stop making excuses."

The inspector added: "I don't accept it's a special case, I don't accept that improvements can't be made there.

"There are some differences, but the staffing levels and the population mix is very similar. There are issues with people convicted of terrorist-related offences, as there are in English prisons.

"We've had credible threats and credible plots to cause death and serious injury to prison officers in England too, and the fact that it's badly managed and badly run increases those threats."

Responding to the inspection report on Thursday, the director general of the Northern Ireland Prison Service, Sue McAllister, said: "The snapshot taken in May demonstrated that Maghaberry had been greatly affected by staff absence which had a serious impact on the regime and outcomes for prisoners."

She said staff absence levels have since "been addressed".