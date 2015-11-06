Newry: Man arrested after digger is used to rip ATM from wall in robbery

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption CCTV footage shows the digger being used to rip the ATM from the wall.

A man has been arrested after a digger was used to rip a cash machine from the wall of a filling station during an overnight robbery in County Armagh.

The ATM was taken from the shop on the Camlough Road, on the outskirts of Newry, at about 03:30 GMT.

Police believe the machinery used to remove the cash machine from the wall had been stolen from a nearby building site.

The digger was set on fire after the theft, blocking the road.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Extensive damage was caused to the filling station during the theft

Police said a man in his 20s was arrested on Friday morning at Drumass, Inniskeen, in County Monaghan in the Republic of Ireland.

The arrest was made after police came upon a white van in the area. Police said the search is continuing for two other men who fled.

Police said that on searching the van an ATM was found. A forensic examination of the van and its contents are under way.

Irish police said the search for the two men, which involves an air support unit, is continuing and is a joint operation with the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

'Spinning'

The previous cash machine at the site was stolen in the same way six years ago.

Earlier, Simon Gregory, who owns the shop, said the new one had only been fitted in April.

"It took me six years to lobby and get a cash machine here," he said.

"This company from England took us on and the machine has been flying, the local community's been loving it.

"But I don't think they're going to take us on again after that, no company would take you on.

"I don't know where to go from here, my head's spinning at the moment thinking about it. What do you do?

"I'll have to go again, I'm not going to let them beat me, I'm going to try for another machine."