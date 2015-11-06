UTV Media says UTV Ireland to lose £13m this year

Image caption UTV launched its Irish channel in January but it has struggled to find an audience

UTV Media has said it expects its Republic of Ireland TV business to lose £13m this year.

UTV Ireland was launched in January and the company initially expected it to lose £3m in its first year.

But the station has struggled to find an audience and losses have spiralled.

In October, UTV agreed to sell all of its television assets to ITV for £100m.

In an update on Friday, UTV said the "uncertainty" created by speculation in the run up to the deal had "a negative impact" on UTV Ireland.

The media company added that trading in the Northern Irish television business and the radio division is broadly in line with expectations.

When the deal with ITV completes, the reminder of the UTV group will essentially be a radio business.