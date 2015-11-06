TalkTalk hack: Arrested NI teenager suing newspapers over breach of privacy

Image caption The teenager was arrested in connection with the hack on TalkTalk's website

A boy arrested in Northern Ireland over a cyber-attack on TalkTalk is suing three national newspapers for an alleged breach of privacy.

Lawyers for the 15-year-old have also begun proceedings against Google and Twitter.

The lawsuit centres on publicity surrounding his arrest last month by police probing a major hack into the phone and broadband provider's website.

Details of the case emerged after some reporting restrictions were lifted.

The three newspapers defending the action - The Daily Telegraph, The Daily Mail and The Sun - all gave undertakings to protect the boy's identity pending the outcome of the case.

The judge at the High Court in Belfast also granted injunctions against Google and Twitter in a bid to remove any online references to the teenager's name and address, and images or information about his physical appearance.

The boy was among four people to be detained in connection with the TalkTalk hacking probe.

Removal

He was interviewed on suspicion of offences under the Computer Misuse Act before being released on bail.

Since then, his lawyers have issued writs claiming negligence, misuse of private information, defamation, breach of confidence and data protection.

As part of their action, they took legal steps to secure the removal of material published about the boy and where he lived.

The court heard that his family has had to move home after the publicity around his arrest.

It was claimed that he could be identified from newspaper articles and photographs that appeared at the time.

A barrister for the boy said the content contributed to his client being "stigmatised" within his community.

He said the teenager's name also featured in tweets and online searches.

Trigger

During one of a number of hearings in the case, a lawyer for the Daily Mail rejected claims that it had revealed his identity.

She said the newspaper altered the boy's appearance and changed his hair colour in the photo it used.

She said his name and address had not been published, and added: "It's our client's view that they did not identify the plaintiff."

A temporary ban on reporting on the application for an injunction was imposed over fears that it could trigger further internet searches.

But after steps by Google and Twitter to remove the information, reporting restrictions were relaxed.

An order prohibiting the publication of any material that could lead to the boy being identified remains in place.

The case is due to be heard again next month.