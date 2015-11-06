Ranger's photo capturing a swimming stag goes viral

Image copyright Colin Beacom Image caption Colin Beacom was on a boat on the lough when he saw the stag in the water

A photo of a deer swimming in Lough Erne in County Fermanagh has gone viral online.

The photo was taken by Crom Estate ranger Colin Beacom, who posted the image to the National Trust Fermanagh's Facebook page.

"It just got shared around by a few people, onto the BBC Newsline website and [it has] thousands of likes," he told the BBC.

"I've had messages from friends in England that have seen it… so it's travelled."

Image copyright Colin Beacom Image caption There are about 40 deer in an enclosure on the demesne, and more wild deer in the surrounding ancient woodland

Mr Beacom said the photo appealed to the public because of the season.

"It's all the lovely autumnal colours and just this majestic buck swimming in the water, and the water was like a mill pond, not a ripple."

Mr Beacom and his colleagues spotted the stag while sailing to another island.

"It was really surreal," he said. "Nothing I've ever seen before."

"The water was just as calm as you could get it and just the head and the antlers above the water.

"So, I quickly grabbed the camera and got a few pictures."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Colin Beacom told BBC News NI's Julian Fowler that he is a keen amateur photographer

Deer swimming is not unusual Mr Beacom said, but to witness it happening is "rare".

"Deer are an elusive creature as it is and if you're on the water usually on a boat with big noisy engines, they like to steer clear from all of that," he said.

"It is just coming to the end of the rutting season so the deer are very mobile and very vocal, so the chances are if you don't see them you usually will hear them."

Colin describes himself as a keen amateur photographer.

"I enjoy wildlife photography especially and there's no better place to do it than here at Crom," he said.

The 2000 acre Crom Estate is an important conservation area, home to about 40 deer in an enclosure, as well as wild deer in the surrounding woodlands.