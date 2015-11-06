Maghaberry: 'Resources not there to run normal prison'

Image caption Finlay Spratt said Maghaberry Prison had been starved of resources

The Prison Service does not have the resources to run a normal prison at Maghaberry, the chairman of the Prison Officers Association (POA) has said.

A report published on Thursday said the County Antrim prison was in a state of crisis and was "unsafe and unstable" for prisoners and staff.

The report is one of the most critical of any prison in the UK.

Finlay Spratt of the POA said budget cuts and staff shortages were to blame for the state of the prison.

"Yes it should be normal, but we don't have the resources to run a normal prison," Mr Spratt said.

He said Maghaberry was currently running 99 staff short of its normal complement.

Mr Spratt said the Northern Ireland Executive had to share some of the responsibility for the state of the prison.

"The Department of Finance and Personnel took away £30m of a budget from the Northern Ireland Prison Service - now that's some money," he said.

"It's not surprising that Maghaberry's in the state that it's in.

"They starved the Northern Ireland Prison Service of money and they didn't recruit the replacements of people that left."

Mr Spratt added: "It's OK for the inspectorate of prisons to come in and make wide-ranging statements.

"Yes if we had the normal resources that we should have, then the situation that he found at Maghaberry should not happen and in fact I'd be confident to say it wouldn't happen."

Earlier, the inspector who branded Maghaberry as the UK's "most dangerous" prison has said it cannot be excused as a special case.

Her Majesty's Chief Inspector of Prisons in England and Wales, Nick Hardwick, said the prison faced the same threats as many other jails.

He visited Maghaberry Prison in May and as a result of what he witnessed, he jointly compiled one of the inspection report.