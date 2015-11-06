SDLP members who owe money 'can't vote in leadership election'

Image caption Alasdair McDonnell (left), is facing a leadership challenge from Colum Eastwood (right)

The SDLP's executive has ruled that all its elected representatives who owe the party money should not be allowed to take part in the leadership vote, the BBC has learned.

South Belfast MP Alasdair McDonnell faces a challenge from Foyle MLA Colum Eastwood.

Activists will vote in the leadership election later this month.

SDLP elected representatives are expected to donate money to the party annually.

The BBC understands a number of SDLP MLAs have criticised attempts to stop them voting if monies are regarded as outstanding.

The BBC has also been told that some payments to the party by elected representatives have been delayed because of concerns about the way money is being spent.

One of those who is understood to be critical of the attempt to bar some representatives from voting is Mr Eastwood.

Sources close to his campaign team have questioned the motivation behind the party executive's decision and insist that the Foyle MLA will be voting at the party conference as planned.

The party executive's decision was discussed by MLAs at Stormont and it is understood a number of assembly members were openly critical of the party executive's move.

In recent days, discussions between a number of SDLP elected representatives and party officials have taken place and one source told the BBC that the issue of payments "was being resolved".

A spokeswoman for the SDLP declined to comment in detail saying the issues raised were "internal matters".

Party activists will gather in Armagh on Friday 13 and Saturday 14 November when voting for the leadership takes place.

About 300 party members are entitled to vote