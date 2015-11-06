Carlingford Lough: Environmental group's shock at waste left by oyster growers

Image caption Oyster growers have accepted that the material is linked to their industry and is "unacceptable"

An environmental group says it is astonished at the level of waste it uncovered linked to the oyster industry in a protected area along the coast.

It collected a huge number of thick rubber ties discarded by oyster growers and had to leave thousands more lying along the shore at Carlingford, County Louth.

They also found shellfish bags littering the County Down side of the coast near Warrenpoint.

Oyster growers have accepted that the material is linked to their industry and that what happened is "unacceptable".

They have promised to change working practices so that it never happens again.

Carlingford Lough has EU protection for its birds and habitats.

The problem came to light when the Love Your Lough group organised a beach clean.

They discovered thousands of the rubber ties, which are used to attach oyster bags to the metal trestles they are grown on.

'Overwhelming'

During a two-hour clean-up operation, they gathered sackfuls of the material.

Shay Daly said the amount of litter had been "overwhelming".

"We hadn't enough volunteers on the ground to clean it so we just did our best and ended up with a skipful of black rubber bands," he added.

It was reported to the Loughs' Agency which passed it on to a group representing the aquaculture industry.

In a statement, that group said work was under way to clean the problem up and the situation was now "much improved".

It said the remaining rubber ties and other litter would be "collected and disposed of properly in the coming weeks".

It also promised that it would work with the oyster industry to change work practices "so that the release of this material will stop completely and there will be no recurrence".

Environmentalists welcomed the news.

Mr Daly said they wanted a balance between those who wanted to enjoy the lough, and those who wanted to earn a living from it.