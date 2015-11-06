Cullyhanna, County Armagh: Man in hospital after 'hit and run'
- 6 November 2015
A man has been taken to hospital following a hit and run incident in Cullyhanna, County Armagh.
The collision, involving a low loader vehicle, happened on Mullaghduff Road on Friday afternoon.
Police said a man sustained injuries which required medical treatment.
The low loader is described as having a white cab, yellow bumper, red low loader body and was carrying a white or silver vehicle.
Police have appealed for information.