North Belfast: Arson suspected after fire damages house
- 7 November 2015
- From the section Northern Ireland
A fire at a house in north Belfast is being treated as arson, police have said.
The emergency services were alerted to the house fire at Greenmount Place at about 05:30 GMT on Saturday.
The kitchen and a bedroom were damaged. No one was in the house at the time.
Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.