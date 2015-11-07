Northern Ireland

North Belfast: Arson suspected after fire damages house

NIFRS Image copyright NIFRS

A fire at a house in north Belfast is being treated as arson, police have said.

The emergency services were alerted to the house fire at Greenmount Place at about 05:30 GMT on Saturday.

The kitchen and a bedroom were damaged. No one was in the house at the time.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

