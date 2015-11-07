Northern Ireland

North Belfast security alert ends

Image caption Residents were moved from their homes while the area was examined

A security alert in north Belfast has ended.

The Woodvale Road was cordoned off and residents moved from their homes after a suspicious object was discovered on Saturday.

Police said that an Army bomb team carried out a check of the area and "nothing untoward was found".

The road has since reopened.

