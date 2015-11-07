North Belfast security alert ends
- 7 November 2015
- From the section Northern Ireland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A security alert in north Belfast has ended.
The Woodvale Road was cordoned off and residents moved from their homes after a suspicious object was discovered on Saturday.
Police said that an Army bomb team carried out a check of the area and "nothing untoward was found".
The road has since reopened.