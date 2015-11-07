Man charged over cash machine robbery near Newry

Image copyright RTE Image caption Adam Grant, 24, of St Brigid's Terrace, Silverbridge, County Armagh, appeared at Monaghan District Court on Saturday

A man has appeared in court in the Republic of Ireland charged in connection with the theft of a cash machine in County Armagh.

The ATM was taken from the shop near Newry at about 03:30 GMT on Friday.

Adam Grant, 24, of St Brigid's Terrace, Silverbridge, County Armagh, was charged with causing £12,000 worth of criminal damage to a cash machine.

He was also charged with possession of stolen property. He was remanded in custody at Monaghan District Court.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The digger was burnt out after it was used to rip out the cash machine

A detective sergeant told the court that when the accused was arrested, he was trying to open the ATM with a saw.

The accused, who was arrested on Friday in Inniskeen, County Monaghan, is due to appear in court again on Wednesday.