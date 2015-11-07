Man charged over cash machine robbery near Newry
A man has appeared in court in the Republic of Ireland charged in connection with the theft of a cash machine in County Armagh.
The ATM was taken from the shop near Newry at about 03:30 GMT on Friday.
Adam Grant, 24, of St Brigid's Terrace, Silverbridge, County Armagh, was charged with causing £12,000 worth of criminal damage to a cash machine.
He was also charged with possession of stolen property. He was remanded in custody at Monaghan District Court.
A detective sergeant told the court that when the accused was arrested, he was trying to open the ATM with a saw.
The accused, who was arrested on Friday in Inniskeen, County Monaghan, is due to appear in court again on Wednesday.