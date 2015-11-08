Remembrance Sunday: Events held across Northern Ireland

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Secretary of State Theresa Villiers and First Minister Peter Robinson attended the event at Belfast City Hall

Remembrance Sunday commemorations have taken place across Northern Ireland.

Secretary of State Theresa Villiers and First Minister Peter Robinson attended the event at Belfast City Hall.

Irish Foreign Minister Charlie Flanagan also attended the Belfast commemoration.

Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny laid a wreath in Enniskillen, County Fermanagh.

More than 200,000 Irish-born soldiers are estimated to have served in the British army and navy from 1914 to 1918.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Veterans were among those remembering the war dead at the Belfast memorial service

Thousands of soldiers also left the country and the Irish army to join British forces during World War Two.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Theresa Villiers, Deputy Lord Mayor Guy Spence and Peter Robinson were at the Belfast commemoration

Image copyright RTE Image caption Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny laid a wreath at the Enniskillen war memorial

Hundreds of people gathered at the cenotaph at Belfast City Hall for a two-minute silence to honour those killed in World Wars One and Two and later conflicts.

The band of the Royal Irish Regiment played during a wreath-laying ceremony.

Ms Villiers said: "I always find Remembrance Sunday profoundly moving as an experience, and it was so today, all the more so, now that we're in this decade of centenaries, with the centenary of the Somme coming up next year which has so much resonance for many people in Northern Ireland."

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption A bugler sounded the Last Post to herald a two-minute silence to remember the fallen

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Theresa Villiers laid a wreath at the cenotaph at Belfast City Hall

Ms Villiers said it was important that the Remembrance Sunday service was a shared experience.

"It's a welcome change over recent years that the Irish government has been represented here, because it's undoubtedly true that men from throughout the island of Ireland served incredibly bravely in the armed services over many years," she said.

Mr Flanagan said: "I believe that it's important for all Irish people to reflect on the memory of our loss, and to commemorate it in a way that perhaps we haven't in the past."

In Enniskillen, the Remembrance Sunday commemorations took place 28 years to the day since an IRA bomb at the war memorial killed 11 people.

Mr Kenny became the first Irish prime minister to attend a Remembrance Day service in Northern Ireland when he took part in commemorations at Enniskillen in 2012.