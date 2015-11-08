North Belfast: Vigilance warning after reports of device
- 8 November 2015
- From the section Northern Ireland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Searches have been carried out in north Belfast after police received information that an explosive device was thrown at one of its patrols.
Police urged people in the Antrim Road area to remain vigilant and report any suspicious objects.
A police spokesman said searches were carried out after the reported attack on Saturday evening.
However, nothing has yet been found.