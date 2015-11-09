NI talks: Enda Kenny 'hopeful' deal can be reached by the weekend

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Irish prime minister Enda Kenny says he is hopeful of an agreement between the parties in Northern Ireland by the weekend.

Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Enda Kenny has said he hopes for an agreement between the Northern Ireland parties by the weekend.

He met David Cameron at Downing Street, then travelled to Belfast to meet first and deputy first minister Peter Robinson and Martin McGuinness.

Inter-party talks began in September to resolve the current political crisis.

Speaking after their meeting, Mr McGuinness said the talks were "at a critical stage".

"We're not there yet, but I think if there is enough goodwill to push this over the line, then we certainly are very determined," said the Sinn Féin assembly member.

"I think (DUP leader) Peter Robinson is determined also, and I think the other party leaders too want to see a breakthrough."

After his meeting with Mr Cameron, Mr Kenny said he was hopeful that a deal could be agreed within the next few days.

"I would be hopeful that having had briefings from the minister for foreign affairs (Charlie Flanagan) in respect of these discussions that they might be able to be concluded this week," he added.

The Taoiseach said he hoped that agreement "might be concluded by the weekend, though obviously we will have to wait and see what the outcome will be".

Image copyright PA Image caption Enda Kenny met David Cameron at Downing Street on Monday

In a statement, a Downing Street spokesperson said both premiers "discussed the political situation in Northern Ireland, reaffirming their commitment to the devolved political institutions and noting the importance of a rapid conclusion to the current cross-party talks".

Negotiators from the five main Northern Ireland Assembly parties returned to Stormont House on Monday morning for another round of talks, against a backdrop of increasing speculation that a deal could be announced this week.

The current crisis at Stormont was triggered when police said they believed IRA members had been involved in the murder of a former IRA man.

The parties have also been deadlocked over the issue of welfare reform.

The Northern Ireland parties had agreed on a welfare reform deal in December but Sinn Féin withdrew its support in March.

By Mark Devenport, BBC News NI Political Editor

The latest Stormont negotiations have run for almost nine weeks.

They had two main aims - to deal with the crisis over paramilitary activity sparked by the murder of former IRA member Kevin McGuigan and to try to reinvigorate last December's Stormont House Deal which stalled over the issue of welfare reform.

At times, the talks looked doomed, as a senior Sinn Féin official was arrested then released by detectives investigating Kevin McGuigan's murder and DUP ministers embarked on their tactic of rolling resignations.

But now the mood is optimistic with Peter Robinson and Martin McGuinness travelling together to Downing Street last Friday to discuss the financial aspects of any new deal with the prime minister.

Image caption Theresa Villiers said there had been some progress on certain issue and the gap was closing but she warned it was still a "very difficult task"

Northern Ireland Secretary Theresa Villiers told the BBC that she expected this week to be crucial in finding a resolution.

"I think there has been some progress on certain issues, the gap is closing, but it is still a very difficult task," she said.

"There are still some very sensitive and difficult issues, where getting a resolution and finding common ground between all the participants in the talks is going to be very difficult."

Speaking in a break from the talks on Monday, SDLP leader Alasdair McDonnell said: "We have articulated our views strongly around the table. We need a very comprehensive sustainable deal that involves all five parties and the two governments.

"We want a deal that will last so that we won't be back next May for Stormont House Three."

Dr McDonnell said the greatest difficulty concerned legislation around victims and survivors and the past.

Alex Attwood, SDLP MLA, said: "Let us have the big, best, bold outcomes so that victims and survivors get everything they seek and so that we once and for all purge this land of any shadow of criminality and paramilitarism."