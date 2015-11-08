Newry ATM robbery: Three men questioned by police

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The digger was burnt out after it was used to rip out the cash machine

Three men have been questioned by police investigating the theft of a cash machine in County Armagh.

The ATM was taken from the filling station near Newry at about 03:30 GMT on Friday.

The men, aged 40, 27 and 24 were arrested in Newry and Crossmaglen on Saturday. A number of properties were also searched. The men were released on Sunday, pending further enquiries.

A 24-year-old man appeared in court on Saturday in connection with the theft.

A digger was used to rip the cash machine from the wall of a filling station on the Camlough Road, near Newry.