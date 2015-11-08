Newry ATM robbery: Three men questioned by police
Three men have been questioned by police investigating the theft of a cash machine in County Armagh.
The ATM was taken from the filling station near Newry at about 03:30 GMT on Friday.
The men, aged 40, 27 and 24 were arrested in Newry and Crossmaglen on Saturday. A number of properties were also searched. The men were released on Sunday, pending further enquiries.
A 24-year-old man appeared in court on Saturday in connection with the theft.
A digger was used to rip the cash machine from the wall of a filling station on the Camlough Road, near Newry.