Newcastle arson: County Down police examine fires link

Police are investigating whether a suspected arson attack that damaged four flats in Newcastle, County Down, is linked to similar incidents.

The fire started at about 03:10 GMT after an oil tank was set alight at flats at Bracken Avenue.

Twelve properties were evacuated and a number of elderly people were among those who had to leave their homes.

Fifty firefighters tackled the blaze, using a high-reach appliance and seven pumps to fight the flames.

People who lived in the four badly damaged flats were taken to Clare Lodge in the town.

The other residents were later able to return to their homes.

'Prompt response'

Fire station commander Mark Smyth said there had recently been a number of suspected arson attacks in the area.

"We know that over the last six to eight weeks, we have been working alongside the PSNI and the Housing Executive in this area, and we have had a few incidents of this type," he said.

He praised his colleagues' quick response in tackling the large, serious blaze.

"This could have been very different if people had been caught in this fire," he said.

"If the wind had been in the other direction, it would have engulfed all the flats and we might have had a fatality."

SDLP MP Margaret Ritchie said she was "saddened" by the news.

"Some of the elderly residents have had to endure the trauma of a fire and the inconvenience of being evacuated," she said.

"I have spoken to the Housing Executive's housing manager... and asked her to ensure that all residents are provided with full care and attention, and that above all they are returned to their properties."