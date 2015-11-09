Ulster Bank survey suggests rise in NI private sector recruitment rate

Image caption Ulster Bank's chief economist, Richard Ramsey, said Northern Ireland's private sector is still experiencing growth, but at a slowing rate

Private sector firms in Northern Ireland, excluding manufacturers, hired staff last month at a faster rate than at any time over the past five months.

That is according to the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for October from Ulster Bank.

It gives an idea of how firms in the private sector are doing in terms of things like job creation, business activity and new orders.

This employment growth was driven by a pick up in construction and retail.

'Contrasting fortunes'

However in manufacturing, output across the sector was flat and employment fell at the fastest rate since the middle of 2013.

This comes after hundreds of job losses were announced at the Michelin tyre factory in Ballymena, County Antrim, last week.

Ulster Bank's chief economist, Richard Ramsey, said: "Manufacturing is exposed to the wider global economic slowdown."

He added: "Overall, the Northern Ireland private sector is still experiencing growth, but at a slowing rate, and with contrasting fortunes across the sectors.

"There are a number of headwinds evident, and with an ongoing global slowdown impacting particularly on the manufacturing sector, these are likely to intensify into 2016 and indeed beyond."