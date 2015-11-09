Ballymena: Man stabbed in back during house party
A man has been stabbed in the back during a house party in Ballymena, County Antrim.
The man, who is in his 30s, was attacked at the property in Argenta Walk at about 04:00 GMT on Monday.
Chief Insp Stephen McCauley said: "We believe an altercation of some kind has taken place in the house which has led to the man being stabbed."
He added a number of men "hurriedly" left the house. The victim's injury is not believed to be life-threatening.