Paramilitary assessment panel member's home burgled

Image copyright Bar of NI Image caption Stephen Shaw QC was on the panel exploring activities by paramilitary groups last month

The home of a member of the panel appointed to give an assessment of the activities of the Provisional IRA and other paramilitary groups has been burgled.

Thieves broke into the North Down home of Stephen Shaw QC last month.

It happened less than two weeks after the panel's paramilitary assessment was published by the secretary of state.

The PSNI said they did not believe Mr Shaw's membership of the panel was the motive for the burglary.

A number of items were stolen, but security sources told the BBC that computers and other electronic equipment were not taken.

They also said the computers in the house did not contain any sensitive intelligence information given to the panel by the PSNI and MI5.

Mr Shaw and two other panel members were given access to highly classified intelligence about the murder of former IRA member Kevin McGuigan and the activities of republican and loyalist paramilitary organisations.

Based on that information, the panel said it agreed that members of the Provisional IRA were responsible for the killing.

'Thorough investigation'

The panel also said the IRA's ruling army council was still intact, and that not all of the organisation's weapons were decommissioned.

Its report also provided a comprehensive overview of the current status and activities of the loyalist paramilitary UDA and UVF.

A police source said strict protocols meant the panel members were not allowed to remove any documents or electronic data from secure premises.

In a statement to the BBC, Supt Brian Kee said: "Police can confirm that a burglary took place at the home of one of the members of the Independent Review Panel into paramilitary organisations recently.

"Police have carried out a full and thorough investigation and there is no evidence to suggest that this was a targeted burglary.

"There have been a number of other burglaries at high value properties in the same area in recent weeks."