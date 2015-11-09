David Ford: 'Swift and decisive action' taken to improve Maghaberry Prison

Image caption David Ford said that the governor and deputy governor have been removed from Maghaberry Prison

Justice Minister David Ford has told MLAs that the Prison Service has taken "swift and decisive action" to improve the regime at Maghaberry Prison.

Mr Ford was responding in the assembly to a report saying that Maghaberry was in a "state of crisis".

The inspectors' report said that the prison was "unsafe and unstable" for prisoners and staff.

Mr Ford said that the governor and deputy governor were removed when the inspectors gave their initial feedback.

He said they had not been redeployed within the prison service.

Mr Ford said the new governor, Phil Wragg, was bringing "significant improvements in relation to the areas of greatest concern".

He said he was confident the Prison Service would "continue to progress along the difficult path of reform" under the leadership of the Director General, Sue McAllister.

The minister denied accusations from DUP MLAs Edwin Poots and Paul Givan that he was "scapegoating" local prison management.

David Ford has had, at times, a testy relationship with the press

The report, published last Thursday, was one of the most critical of any prison in the UK.

Nick Hardwick, Her Majesty's Chief Inspector of Prisons in England and Wales, said it was the "most dangerous prison" he had ever been in during his time as a chief inspector.

In the wake of the report, Mr Ford said he had no intention of resigning.