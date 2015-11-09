Almac: Craigavon firm to create 180 jobs in Loughborough

Image copyright Empics Image caption Almac's global headquarters are in Craigavon, County Armagh

Almac, the Northern Ireland pharmaceutical firm based in Craigavon, is to open its first facility in England and create 180 jobs.

The firm said it would operate from "a significant proportion" of the 70-acre Charnwood campus in Loughborough.

Charnwood was formerly an R&D base for the global pharmaceutical group AstraZeneca.

Almac will occupy the formulation, development and analytical testing facilities at the site.

The company said the site would complement existing development and manufacturing services in Craigavon.

It anticipates that the new jobs will be created over the next five years.

The initial investment into the Charnwood site will amount to £16m with an operational start date of early 2017.

Graeme McBurney, managing director, Almac Pharma Services said the expansion will "significantly enhance" the firm's capacity and capability in pharmaceutical development and niche commercial manufacturing.

Last week, Almac bought Arran Chemical Company, a specialist manufacturer based in Roscommon.

Almac employs 4,000 people worldwide with more than half the workforce in Craigavon.

It is one of Northern Ireland's leading exporters and also has bases in the United States and Singapore.