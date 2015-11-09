NI tourism: MPs examine impact of VAT rate in comparison to Republic of Ireland

Image caption Tourism is estimated to be worth more than £750m to the Northern Ireland economy

The impact of VAT on the Northern Ireland tourism industry is to be examined by group of MPs.

The Northern Ireland Affairs Select Committee will look at whether it is at "a competitive disadvantage" because of the 9% rate in the Republic of Ireland.

The UK rate is 20% and recently, Stormont's Tourism Minister Jonathan Bell said he would continue to lobby government for it to be cut.

EU law is thought to prevent any regional variation in the UK's rate.

Committee chair Laurence Robertson said: "The tourism and hospitality industry has a vital role to play in growing the Northern Irish economy.

"We are keen to find out how, through the tax system, the government can better support hotels, restaurants and other businesses to attract visitors."

The Northern Ireland hospitality sector is part of a national campaign, Cut Tourism VAT.

However, the Treasury has resisted the move, saying it would be costly and other taxes would have to be increased to plug the revenue gap.

According to the committee, tourism in Northern Ireland is worth more than £750m to the economy and supports 43,000 jobs.