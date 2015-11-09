Londonderry: Man sentenced for trying to bring cannabis into courthouse

Image caption Aaron Millar had 43 grams of cannabis in his back pocket on his way into court, worth an estimated £230

A 22-year-old man has received a suspended sentence for trying to bring cannabis into Londonderry courthouse.

The court heard that Aaron Millar from Barnewall Place in the city was stopped and searched on his way into the courthouse on 9 April.

Security staff found £230 worth of cannabis in his backpack.

He admitted two charges of possessing cannabis and cannabis resin. Millar was given a four-month prison sentence suspended for two years.

Security staff said they found a tin containing 46 grams of cannabis in Millar's backpack.

When security staff found the tin, Millar ran off, the court heard.

He told police that the amount in the tin would have been two week's supply.

'Massive damage'

Millar said he had been to see his psychologist on the day in question and had wanted to speak to his solicitor.

The court heard that Millar was being questioned about another matter on 21 May when he asked police: "Why are you questioning me about a wee bit of cannabis when I brought a whole lot more into court?"

A defence solicitor said his client had been taking "a huge amount" of cannabis at the time but was since making progress.

He said the cannabis intake was causing him "massive damage" and the solicitor said that anyone trying to bring drugs into the courthouse "sums him up."

Millar's defence lawyer said he was now receiving counselling.