NI audiology treatment high street pilot scheme planned

Health service-funded treatment for hearing loss could be moved out of the hospital and on to the high street under a proposed new scheme.

About 287,000 people are living with hearing loss in Northern Ireland. It is estimated almost 2,000 are waiting more than nine weeks for treatment.

A proposed pilot scheme will try to cut audiology appointment waiting times.

It means patients will be able to go to a high street provider and have the bill paid by the health service.

A similar scheme has been operating since 2012 in England, where patients can go to Any Qualified Provider (AQP) for treatment.

More than 70% of people aged over 70 have hearing loss. Many people wait up to 10 years to seek treatment.

In some health trusts, it can take months to get an assessment and even longer to be fitted with a hearing aid.

Appointments are also required for follow-up care, such as hearing aid repairs.

Jim McGreevy lives in Crumlin, County Antrim, but his audiology care takes place at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, 12 miles away.

His wife, Margaret, said this was very inconvenient.

"We had a good service until he needed a little repair job done - we travelled into Belfast and discovered that the out-of-hours service had ceased, and to have any treatment at all he would have to make an appointment," she said.

"He couldn't use the phone, so I have to ring up and make an appointment and the time wait, we don't know."

Mrs McGreevy said not being able to communicate for a period of time can take its toll on her husband.

"He wouldn't hear someone at the door, he wouldn't hear the phone, and if there was an alarm and I was out of the house, he would not hear anything - all for the sake of a few seconds to replace maybe a little tube," she said.

The pilot scheme would treat hearing loss in a similar way to eyesight deterioration, where people can currently go to an optician as an NHS patient.

The proposed scheme has been welcomed by Jackie White of the charity Action on Hearing Loss.

"I think when people attend a hospital, they think of a problem or complaint as a medical issue, whereas if they could seek help more locally in their communities, it tends to remove the stigma that lots of people attach to hearing loss," she said.

"We'd like to see hearing loss normalised and people no longer worried to say that they have it."

The Health and Social Care Board has yet to confirm details of when and where the proposed pilot will take place.