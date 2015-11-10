Belfast man fears Just Eat data breach

A Belfast man has said he fears his personal information has been compromised by a data breach at online takeaway service Just Eat.

A number of people from across the UK who are registered with the site have received a scam email that is not from the company but includes their details.

The company said it was aware of a particularly sophisticated phishing attack.

Andy Pugh from Belfast is one of those who has been affected.

"This is an address and a telephone number that I've never put anywhere," he said.

"It was never on the electoral roll, I was actually only in the address for about a year.

"So, to me, there was no way that this information could have come from anywhere else apart from a data breach with Just Eat."

Fake website

In the email sent to some customers, they are asked to fill out a survey and they are told they will be paid £10.

To do this they are directed to click on a link which brings them to a fake website which looks like the real Just Eat website. It asks for a username and password.

When the survey is complete the customer is asked to enter personal bank and credit card details in order to get the £10 credit.

Mr Pugh is a software developer and said he was so convinced by the authenticity of this email that he did not realise it was a scam until he got to the final stage.

He did not disclose any financial information.

Mr Pugh said Just Eat should do more to warn customers.

"What Just Eat need to do is put out a blanket statement," he said.

"It wouldn't take them more than two minutes to put out a Facebook post and a tweet essentially just saying 'here's the scam, it's happening' and sending a screenshot of the email, and at least that way people would be aware."

The Information Commissioners Office said it was aware of the Just Eat incident and is making inquiries.