Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland road closures

  • 3 January 2018

The following roads are closed or blocked due to damage caused by Storm Eleanor.

Belfast

Newforge Lane

Old Holywood Road

Fairtree Hill, Dundonald

Circular Road

Chippendale Court

Hopefield Avenue , north Belfast

Knocknagoney Road, east Belfast

County Antrim

Larne Road, Carrickfergus

Bates Park, Station Road, Greenisland

Redbrae Road, Carrickfergus

Londonderry

Lower deck Craigavon Bridge (Duke Street Underpass)

County Tyrone

C635 Aghnagar Road, Ballygawley

U1021 Derrytresk Road, Coalisland

Crew Road, Ballygawley

County Armagh

Annesborough Road, Lurgan

Kinnegoe Embankment, Lurgan

Upper Darkley Road, Keady

C198 Ballyards Road, Armagh

B114 Tannyoky Road, Poyntzpass

Lisburn and Castlereagh

Glenavy Road, Lisburn

Mullaghglass Road, Lisburn

Moneybroom Road, Lisburn

Tullnacross Road, Lisburn

Dagger Road, Lisburn

Ballycreen Road, Ballynahinch

Old Road, Lisburn

Brook Lodge, Ballinderry

Brookmount Road, Lisburn

Forthill, Lisburn

Old Coach Road, Belfast

Monlough Road, Ballynahinch

Ballymaconaghy Road, Belfast

Information: Trafficwatch NI

