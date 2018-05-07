Belfast Marathon 2017 in pictures
All the action and colour from this year's Belfast Marathon.
-
Pacemaker
Leg it Leonardo; Rock on Raphael, Move it Michelangelo; Do it Donatello; Teenage Mutant
-
Pacemaker
Going green .... don't you see? Clearly not, but how do you run like that? 2011
-
Pacemaker
Pink Power: Let's hear it for the girls in 2010
-
Pacemaker Press
The poster says it all... cheering on from the sidelines in 2011
-
Pacemaker
The eyes have it for this 2003 runner
-
Pacemaker
May the 4th be with you... but no, marathon day was May the second last year
-
Pacemaker
Everyone who does a marathon is a wonder in their own right
-
Pacemaker
Never fear... Batman's here. In this case it was Michael Neeson in 2012
-
Pacemaker
You've gotta jump... yes, jump! Royal School Armagh students in 2012
-
Pacemaker
Twenty-six miles? You jest! A 'not amused' joker in 1998
-
Pacemaker
Arrrr, me hearties... wee pirates invade the marathon in 2008, they're probably running dot.com empires now
-
Pacemaker
An endangered species: running marathons builds up resilience for the future panda gene pool
-
Pacemaker
Great Scot - a victory lap up Belfast's Ormeau Road in 2006