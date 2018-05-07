Belfast Marathon 2017 in pictures

  • 7 May 2018

All the action and colour from this year's Belfast Marathon.

  • Mutant Pacemaker

    Leg it Leonardo; Rock on Raphael, Move it Michelangelo; Do it Donatello; Teenage Mutant

  • Marathon Pacemaker

    Going green .... don't you see? Clearly not, but how do you run like that? 2011

  • Pink Power Pacemaker

    Pink Power: Let's hear it for the girls in 2010

  • 2011 Go Daddy Go Pacemaker Press

    The poster says it all... cheering on from the sidelines in 2011

  • Glasses Pacemaker

    The eyes have it for this 2003 runner

  • Running marathons 2015 Pacemaker

    May the 4th be with you... but no, marathon day was May the second last year

  • 2015 Pacemaker

    Everyone who does a marathon is a wonder in their own right

  • Batman Pacemaker

    Never fear... Batman's here. In this case it was Michael Neeson in 2012

  • jump Pacemaker

    You've gotta jump... yes, jump! Royal School Armagh students in 2012

  • you're joking Pacemaker

    Twenty-six miles? You jest! A 'not amused' joker in 1998

  • ah harr Pacemaker

    Arrrr, me hearties... wee pirates invade the marathon in 2008, they're probably running dot.com empires now

  • Panda Pacemaker

    An endangered species: running marathons builds up resilience for the future panda gene pool

  • Scot Pacemaker

    Great Scot - a victory lap up Belfast's Ormeau Road in 2006