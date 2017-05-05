Weekly newspaper review: TB case and tributes to race aces

Image caption Front page of Ballycastle Chronicle

The news that a pupil at Dungannon Primary School has tested positive for tuberculosis is the main story in the Tyrone Times this week.

It says an information letter and TB fact sheet has been sent to parents and pupils at the school as a precautionary measure.

A consultant at the Public Health Agency, Dr Michael Devine, has said he would like to reassure parents and those attending the school that "children with TB are rarely infectious to others and the risk to pupils and staff at the school is low".

The agency is working with the Southern Health and Social Care Trust and Dungannon Primary School to ensure an appropriate response at the school in line with standard practice.

The Ballycastle Chronicle reports on a decision to rename a Glens of Antrim rally stage after driver Ronan McAuley.

Mr McAuley died suddenly last April while working at the family farm in the townland of Glendun - the setting for one of this weekend's closed road tests.

His wife Paula told the Chronicle that the family was "incredibly touched" by the move to call Glendun 'Ronan's Way' for Saturday's competition.

She said Ronan would be "immensely proud of it".

"It is just lovely," she said. "Not for a minute did I ever expect this, but it just goes to show how highly Ronan was regarded by everyone in the motor club and by the people of the Glens community."

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Dario Cecconi is remembered in the Ulster Gazette and Armagh Standard

A council's go-ahead for planning permission for a new nursing home and 41-apartment complex in Rostrevor makes the front page of the County Down Outlook.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council's planning committee overturned a recommendation to refuse the development arguing that the economic benefits outweigh the environmental arguments.

The newspaper says car sales firm, JC Campbell, is set to relocate to the Newry area to enable construction of the nursing home and apartments.

The Londonderry Sentinel reports that a tribute to talented young cricketer Jack Glenn has been restored at Foyle Bridge.

Mr Glenn's body was recovered from the River Foyle in March after an eight-week search operation involving hundreds of volunteers and specialist rescue teams.

The 'Camp Jacko' sign was restencilled recently having been removed.

Councillors said the decision to cover over the memorial without consulting the Glenn family was "insensitive".

The mayor of Derry City and Strabane Council, Hilary McClintock, has apologised to the family on behalf of the council.

Remembering Dario

The Impartial Reporter front page features a Fermanagh mother speaking of her "devastation" after her 24-year-old son was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer.

It says Pam Gunn from Florencecourt and her husband, Joe, were diagnosed with cancer within 11 months of one another, "but beat the illness last year".

Their son, Grant, who has asperger syndrome, is battling lymphoblastic leukaemia.

Grant has received a platelet transfusion and two blood transfusions at Belfast City Hospital.

Forever in Tandragee is the front page headline in the Ulster Gazette and Armagh Standard as it remembers motorcyclist Dario Cecconi.

Mr Cecconi died after a crash at the Tandragee 100 last month.

The Italian rider's ashes have been scattered at the course at his grieving family's request, the newspaper says.

Mr Cecconi's body had been taken on a lap of honour of the road race circuit as more than 300 motorcyclists turned out to say a final farewell.