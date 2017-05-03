RNLI rescue stranded Strangford cruisers

Image copyright Portaferry RNLI Image caption The lifeboat, with four crew members, was on the scene within 10 minutes

Five men and two women were rescued by the RNLI after becoming stranded on two islands in Strangford Lough.

The group had been sailing around the County Down lough on Wednesday when three crew members went ashore on Green Island.

The cabin cruiser then developed electrical problems as it made its way to Salt Island, where it was beached.

A Portaferry lifeboat crew was launched at about 11:15 BST and everyone was safely taken to shore at Killyleagh.

Brian Bailie, lifeboat operations manager with Portaferry RNLI, said: "Once again all the hard work and hours invested in training has paid off with a happy ending.

"With the start of the good weather and more and more craft taking to the water, it is increasingly important that everyone respects the water and makes all the necessary checks before going on the water".