Northern Ireland

Pat Doherty will not stand in general election

Pat Doherty

Sinn Féin's Pat Doherty has confirmed he will not be standing as a candidate in the upcoming general election.

Mr Doherty has represented West Tyrone as an abstentionist MP for the past 16 years.

The party has selected Barry McElduff, a member of the Northern Ireland Assembly, to stand in the 8 June poll.

Sinn Féin has four MPs but they do not take their seats in the House of Commons, in protest against British rule in Northern Ireland.

