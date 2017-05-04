Seamus Ruddy: Search under way in northern France for Disappeared man

Image caption The search for Seamus Ruddy is taking place at Pont-de-l'Arche outside Rouen

A new search is under way in France for the remains of one of Northern Ireland's Disappeared.

Seamus Ruddy, 32, was abducted in Paris by republican paramilitaries, the INLA, in 1985.

He was murdered and secretly buried in France.

The search is taking place at a forest at Pont-de-l'Arche outside Rouen in northern France. There have been previous searches in the area, most recently in 2008.

The latest search was launched after new information was given to the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims' Remains (ICLVR).

It is understood that the information came from the Irish Republican Socialist Party (IRSP), which has close links to the INLA.

It is thought this latest information may give Mr Ruddy's family their best hope yet to finding his remains.

The Disappeared are those who were abducted, murdered and secretly buried by republicans during Northern Ireland's Troubles.

Mr Ruddy was originally from Newry and was teaching in Paris when he was murdered on 9 May 1985. His sister, Anne Morgan, was the last family member to see him alive.

Geoff Knupfer, the lead investigator from the ICLVR, has said he is satisfied that the information received about Mr Ruddy was "as accurate as it can be, given the passage of time".

"I am convinced that there is a genuine desire on the part of those supplying the information to get this resolved by finding where Seamus is buried," he said.

Seamus Ruddy is one of four people out of 16 Disappeared whose bodies have never been found. The others are Columba McVeigh, Joe Lynskey and Captain Robert Nairac.