Two arrests after attacks in Belfast's Botanic Gardens

Image caption The attacks took place on a sunny afternoon in Belfast's Botanic Gardens

A teenage girl and a 25-year-old man have been arrested over assaults at a Belfast park on Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to Botanic Gardens shortly before 16:00 BST after reports of an "altercation" in the park.

The man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm while the girl, who is 17, was detained on suspicion of common assault.

Police said they were aware "there may have been other assaults in the area" and have appealed for witnesses.

The have also asked any witnesses who filmed the attacks to contact detectives.