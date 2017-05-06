Large gorse fire puts Newry homes and school at risk

Image copyright Peter McAleavey Image caption The fire moved perilously close to a school and several houses in Newry

More than 60 firefighters have tackled a large gorse fire that threatened homes and a school in County Down.

The fire in Newry was just one of 161 incidents since 18:00 BST on Friday evening.

Fire crews were called to the blaze near St Mary's High School at about 20:50 BST.

Local residents watched, some in tears, as the flames moved perilously close to their homes.

Roads close to the scene were closed and, it is understood, homes in Barley Lane were evacuated.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) Group Commander Brian Stanfield said eight fire appliances were used to battle the blaze which was brought under control at about 02:00 BST on Saturday.

Image copyright Faye Broadway Image caption Local residents watched the fire as it approached their homes

Faye Broadway, who lives a few streets away, told BBC News NI that residents were upset and some had fled their homes in their nightwear.

She said she witnessed two elderly women "in tears" as they looked for missing pets.

'Thick smoke'

Ms Broadway's partner, David Cadden, said they were looking out of their bedroom window when they saw thick, black smoke coming over their house and then flames reaching above tree-level.

"We decided to just take a walk up to make sure that there was no-one in danger, because it looked quite serious," he said.

"As I was going up, there were people running out of their house, crying... it's been quite dramatic really."

Mr Cadden said: "I walked up to the back of their houses and the fire was literally a stone's thrown away, with ash falling down and embers hitting the roof.

"They were all running out of the house in their pyjamas, with dogs in their hands, and running across the street."

He described how the ash was also falling on crowds as they gathered to watch and firefighters moved members of the public back for their own safety.

Image copyright Faye Broadway Image caption It is believed a number of homes were evacuated

Earlier on Friday, firefighters revealed that they had dealt with 221 gorse fires over the last five days, 92% of which were started deliberately.

They said the recent spell of dry, sunny weather, had "provided a tinderbox landscape" for gorse fires.