DUP and UUP fail to conclude formal pact

Image caption Arlene Foster and Robin Swann said they would work co-operatively to maximise voter turnout

The leaders of the two main unionist parties have been unable to conclude a pact ahead of the general election.

DUP leader Arlene Foster and UUP leader Robin Swann said they would continue to discuss better unionist co-operation beyond the election.

But they could not agree on an overall pact, despite the parties already deciding against splitting the unionist vote in some key constituencies.

Prime Minister Theresa May called a snap election for 8 June in April.

The DUP gave the UUP a free run in Fermanagh South Tyrone and the Ulster Unionists returned the favour in North Belfast - both seats where outgoing unionist MPs face strong challenges from nationalist Sinn Féin candidates.

There had been speculation about a wider deal covering seats like South Belfast and East Belfast, where there was a unionist pact two years ago. in which only a single candidate for the two parties stood in either constituency.

However, in a joint statement the two leaders said their parties had not concluded any formal pact arrangements on this occasion, but would work co-operatively to maximise voter turnout.

"Both of our parties want to see the strongest possible vote for pro-union candidates standing in all of the 18 constituencies across Northern Ireland," they said.

"While our parties have not concluded any formal pact arrangements on this occasion we are resolved to continue discussions in the interests of better unionist co-operation beyond this election period."