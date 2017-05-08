Man injured in Lurgan house shooting

Image caption The man, who was in the house at the time, sustained a cut to his neck

A man has been injured in a shooting in Lurgan, County Armagh.

Two shots were fired at a house in Ashleigh Crescent at about 22:45 BST on Sunday.

Image caption Police have appealed for witnesses

The man, who was in the house at the time, sustained a cut to his neck.

Police have appealed for witnesses.