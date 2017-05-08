Man injured in Lurgan house shooting
8 May 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
-
A man has been injured in a shooting in Lurgan, County Armagh.
Two shots were fired at a house in Ashleigh Crescent at about 22:45 BST on Sunday.
The man, who was in the house at the time, sustained a cut to his neck.
Police have appealed for witnesses.