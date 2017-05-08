Northern Ireland

Man killed in three-vehicle Armoy crash

Emergency vehicles at Coolkeeran Road crash scene, 7 May 2018 Image copyright Matthew Steele
Image caption The crash happened on the Coolkeeran Road on Sunday night

A man in his 20s has died following a crash in Armoy, County Antrim.

The collision, involving three vehicles, happened at about 22:00 BST on Sunday. Three other men, all believed to be in their 20s, were taken to hospital.

The Coolkeeran Road was closed following the crash, but has now reopened.

Police have appealed for witnesses.

