Man charged with baby's attempted murder
- 9 May 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 21-year-old man has been charged with the attempted murder of a baby boy in County Fermanagh.
The charges are connected with an incident at an address on the Castlecoole road in Enniskillen on Saturday evening.
The baby, who is understood to be about six months old, sustained serious injuries.
He is in a stable condition at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.
The man is expected to appear at Omagh Magistrates' Court later on Tuesday.