Man charged with baby's attempted murder

A 21-year-old man has been charged with the attempted murder of a baby boy in County Fermanagh.

The charges are connected with an incident at an address on the Castlecoole road in Enniskillen on Saturday evening.

The baby, who is understood to be about six months old, sustained serious injuries.

He is in a stable condition at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

The man is expected to appear at Omagh Magistrates' Court later on Tuesday.