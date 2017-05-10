Balmoral show opens its doors for annual event in Lisburn

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Two happy goats, all ready for the big event

Ireland's biggest agricultural and food show is due to open its doors later on Wednesday.

The Balmoral Show, located on the former Maze prison site near Lisburn, County Antrim, runs until Saturday.

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption The show opens at 09:30 BST on Wednesday and runs until Saturday

It was previously held in the Kings Hall Complex in Belfast but moved to its new home in 2013.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the four-day event, which in previous years lasted three days.

With scores of livestock competitions and 600 trade stands, it is an opportunity for the industry to showcase itself.

For more information on getting there, what to expect and what's on, click here.

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption A cow gets a final wash ahead of the big day