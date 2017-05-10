Balmoral show opens its doors for annual event in Lisburn
Ireland's biggest agricultural and food show is due to open its doors later on Wednesday.
The Balmoral Show, located on the former Maze prison site near Lisburn, County Antrim, runs until Saturday.
It was previously held in the Kings Hall Complex in Belfast but moved to its new home in 2013.
Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the four-day event, which in previous years lasted three days.
With scores of livestock competitions and 600 trade stands, it is an opportunity for the industry to showcase itself.
