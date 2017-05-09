Firefighters tackle blaze in east Belfast
- 9 May 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
-
About 19 firefighters are tackling a blaze in east Belfast.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said it received a call to Circular Road at about 20:49 BST on Tuesday.
Four appliances and one aerial appliance are at the scene.
The fire is understood to be at a derelict building.