Cavan deaths: Body of Alan Hawe exhumed from grave

Image caption The Hawe family were buried after a funeral mass at St Mary's Church, Castlerahan

The body of Alan Hawe, who died along with his wife and three children in an apparent murder-suicide, has been exhumed from the family grave in County Cavan.

The bodies of Mr Hawe and his wife Clodagh, and their sons Liam, 13, Niall, 11, and Ryan, six, were found at their home in August last year.

The five were buried together after a funeral Mass at St Mary's Church, Castlerahan.

His body was removed on Wednesday.

The exhumation was carried out in the presence of members of the Garda (Irish police).

Image copyright Hawe family Image caption Alan and Clodagh Hawe, and their sons Liam, Niall and Ryan, were buried together

A cover was erected for privacy and work began about 05:30 local time.

It is understood Mr Hawe's remains must be reburied or cremated within 48 hours of being exhumed.

Image caption Mr Hawe was a deputy principal at Castlerahan National School, which his sons, Niall and Ryan, attended

It is unclear where his remains will be taken.

Mr Hawe was a deputy principal at Castlerahan National School, which his sons, Niall and Ryan, attended and eldest son Liam was a former pupil.

Image copyright PA Image caption The alarm was raised when someone called to the house and became suspicious

Mrs Hawe was also a teacher and worked at Oristown National School in County Meath.

Notes and documents were discovered by Irish police in the house and a note was found on the back door after a relative raised the alarm.

Gardaí (Irish police) later said they were not looking for anyone else in relation to the deaths.