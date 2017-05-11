From Belfast to Dublin: Royal visit continues

Image copyright RTE Image caption The couple are being hosted by Irish President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina at Áras an Uachtaráin

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are continuing their four-day visit to Ireland.

They left Northern Ireland on Wednesday to travel to Dublin and will spend the rest of their trip in the Republic.

They are being hosted by Irish President Michael D Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin (official residence of the President of Ireland).

The couple are expected to meet Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Enda Kenny and visit Kilkenny Castle.

They will attend ceremonies at Glasnevin Cemetery in Dublin to commemorate those who lost their lives in World War One and during the Easter Rising.

Image copyright Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye Image caption Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at the Seamus Heaney Homeplace Centre in Bellaghy

Michael D Higgins and his wife gifted the Prince and Duchess a Climate Bell, which they said signified "the urgent need for action to halt climate change".

Their visit to the Republic is at the request of the British government.

During his visit to Northern Ireland, Prince Charles opened a garden of remembrance for police officers killed on duty in Northern Ireland.

Relatives of those Police Service of Northern Ireland officers attended the ceremony at the PSNI's Belfast headquarters.

The Prince and the Duchess of Cornwall laid a wreath in honour of the dead and held brief talks with NI Chief Constable George Hamilton.

The Royal couple's trip began on Tuesday with a visit to the Seamus Heaney Homeplace Centre in Bellaghy, where they met members of the poet's family.

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Prince Charles visited Queen's University Belfast's cyber security unit

They then met staff and patients at the North West Cancer Centre at Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry, before attending a musical gathering at Hillsborough Castle in County Down.