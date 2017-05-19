Plan to extend Belfast Sunday trading defeated

From the section

Image caption Extended opening hours would have been permitted had the council designated Belfast a holiday resort under a 1997 law

A plan to extend trading hours on 18 Sundays in Belfast has been heavily defeated in a vote at the city council.

The move would have been permitted had the council designated all or part of the city a holiday resort under 1997 legislation.

A council committee voted 12-3 against the holiday designation, with Sinn Féin, the SDLP and DUP all against.

A recent public consultation found a majority in favour of longer opening hours during March to September.

Of 2,471 responses from organisations and individuals, 62% supported the idea.

Image caption Some shop workers protested against the plan outside city hall on Friday morning

Retail groups were split on the idea and the shop workers' union, Usdaw, opposed it.

Some shop workers protested against the plan outside city hall on Friday morning.