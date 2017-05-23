Third arrest over Portadown schoolgirl's death

Image copyright Social media Image caption Caitlin White died in hospital after being found unconscious in woodland in Portadown

A 15-year-old boy has become the third person arrested in connection with the death of a Portadown schoolgirl.

Caitlin White, 15, died in Craigavon Hospital after being found unconscious near Portadown's Corcrain estate on Saturday evening. The exact cause of death is not yet known.

A 17-year-old boy and 19-year-old man were arrested on Monday.

Both have been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

Police have said a possible link to drugs is one line of inquiry into the Craigavon Senior High School pupil's death.