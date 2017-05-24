Manchester attack: Extra PSNI patrols as threat rises to 'critical'

Image caption Chief Constable George Hamilton said the PSNI will do all they can to keep people safe

Police in Northern Ireland are to deploy extra officers at key sites as part of a UK-wide security response to the Manchester bombing.

Chief Constable George Hamilton said the government's decision to raise the terror threat level to "critical" also applies to Northern Ireland.

But Operation Temperer - a military deployment in response to the attack - does not apply to Northern Ireland.

Vigils have been held in Belfast and Londonderry to remember the victims.

Monday's attack in Manchester Arena, at the end of a pop concert by the US singer, Ariana Grande, killed 22 people and injured 59 others

The UK terror threat level was raised to its highest level of "critical" on Tuesday night, meaning more attacks may be imminent.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd has said it "seems likely" that suspected bomber Salman Abedi was not acting alone.

In a statement, the PSNI chief constable said: "In response to this increased threat I have reviewed our operational profile.

"The public will see an increased police presence at iconic sites, our transport networks and where large numbers of people congregate."

Mr Hamilton added: "We send our thoughts and our sympathy to those who have lost loved ones, and to the injured.

Belfast City Hall was illuminated in the colours of the Union flag after Monday's attack in Manchester

"The PSNI will continue to do all we can operationally to keep people safe , however, I would ask the public, as always, to remain vigilant and alert to any suspicious activity and report anything untoward to police".

In respect of the ongoing risk of attacks by dissident republican paramilitaries, Mr Hamilton said the threat they posed before the Manchester attack was assessed to be "severe".

"This remains the case," the PSNI chief constable added.

After the attack, Northern Ireland's political parties suspended their election campaigns as a mark of respect to the victims, and books of condolence were opened in Belfast and Londonderry.

The first televised general election debate involving Northern Ireland's political parties, scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed.

Meanwhile, at Belfast's SSE Arena, extra security was introduced for a show on Tuesday night featuring Professor Brian Cox.

'We share your pain'

On Tuesday night, Belfast City Hall was lit up in the colours of the Union Flag in solidarity with Manchester.

A small group held posters professing "we stand together" outside the gates of Belfast City Hall.

Manchester Arena Blast: Moment of explosion

Earlier, some 40 people assembled at Derry's war memorial for a candlelit vigil to honour the dead.

The event was organised by Derry Anti-War Coalition.

Members of the city's Muslim community joined the vigil and addressed the crowd.

Trade union members, students, families, and community organisations were also there to show their support.

A book of condolence was opened at Belfast City Hall for the victims of the attack

Anna McAree, an 18-year-old from Derry, said they wanted to show their support and defiance.

"It could have been me or my friends, it could have happened to anyone anywhere, so it's really important to show solidarity to the families and those affected today," she said.

Amnesty International director in Northern Ireland Patrick Corrigan said the vigil at Belfast City Hall was "really a spontaneous response by members of the local community and really it is an opportunity to stand in solidarity with the citizens of Manchester from the citizens of Belfast".

"To say we share your pain, and it is a response that is about a sense of community, a sense of humanity and the simple message tonight is, we stand together," he added.