Prince Philip visits Hillsborough to meet award recipients
- 25 May 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Prince Philip visited Northern Ireland on Thursday to meet Gold Duke of Edinburgh's Award recipients at Hillsborough Castle in County Down.
The Duke of Edinburgh met 115 young people who have completed the scheme at the Queen's official residence in Northern Ireland.
In May, he announced that he would be retiring from public duties in the autumn.
This is believed to be his last official visit to Northern Ireland.