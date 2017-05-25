Prince Philip visits Hillsborough to meet award recipients

Image copyright PA Image caption In May, the prince announced he would be retiring from public duties in the autumn

Prince Philip visited Northern Ireland on Thursday to meet Gold Duke of Edinburgh's Award recipients at Hillsborough Castle in County Down.

The Duke of Edinburgh met 115 young people who have completed the scheme at the Queen's official residence in Northern Ireland.

Image caption Prince Philip met 115 young people who have completed the scheme

In May, he announced that he would be retiring from public duties in the autumn.

This is believed to be his last official visit to Northern Ireland.